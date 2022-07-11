English
    Monsoon Update on July 11 | Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K to see light to moderate rain

    Regions in Northern India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana, are expected to see light to moderate rain with a few heavy periods during the course of the next 24 hours, according to Skymet.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    Representative Image

    States in Northern India such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab experienced light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours. Regions in Western India such as Vidarbha, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat also experienced spells of light-to-moderate rainfall according to a Skymet weather report.

    Regions in Southern India such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu experienced light rain. Northern parts of the country such as the Northern region of  Madhya Pradesh, Eastern parts of Bihar, the foothills of Uttar Pradesh and the state of Jammu and Kashmir also experienced light rainfall the weather forecasting agency reported.

    Skymet predicts that regions in Northern India such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will experience  light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the next 24 hours. Parts of Southern India such as coastal parts of Karnataka,Kerala, Northern parts of Telangana and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also experience light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the next 24 hours.

    Regions in Northern India such as parts of Ladakh, Delhi,Rajasthan,Punjab, Western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience scattered light to moderate rain. Parts of Southern India like interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep,

