Monsoon Update on July 1: Light rain expected across the country except in west Rajasthan and Kutch

Light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells are possible during the next 24 hours over western parts of Madhya Pradesh, parts of Southwest Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, and parts of north Kerala, suggests Skymet data.

Over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, portions of Haryana, Delhi, and south Chhattisgarh, light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells is predicted.

Skymet data recorded light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, portions of Central Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and in one or two locations over Northeast Rajasthan and South Gujarat.





Monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by the end of the week, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) which added that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm is expected to occur during most days of the week.

Furthermore, a fresh spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with possibility of isolated heavy falls is very likely over many parts of northwest India towards the end of the week.





Monsoon arrived in Rajasthan on Thursday, eight days after the normal onset date. During the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Bhatarpur, Dausa, Alwar, Baran and Jaipur districts of east Rajasthan.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said usually monsoon enters Rajasthan from Kota and Udaipur divisions of southeastern parts, but this time it has entered from Alwar, Kota and Bharatpur in eastern Rajasthan and not from south Rajasthan. Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of the state in the next 24 to 48 hours, he said.

Sharma added that most places in east Rajasthan are likely to receive rain and and lightening for the next three days. There is a possibility of heavy rain at some places and 'very heavy' rain at one or two places in the districts of Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions, he said.

During the next 24 hours, light rain is possible over remaining parts of the country except west Rajasthan and Kutch.

(With inputs from PTI)