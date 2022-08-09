Monsoon update on August 9: Western India witnesses moderate to heavy rainfall

Regions in Western India such as Konkan and Goa, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Vidarbha witnessed moderate to heavy rains in the last twenty four hours according to Skymet's report.

Parts of Southern India such as the North coast of Karnataka, Telangana and regions in Western India such as Rajasthan and South Gujarat experienced light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells in the last twenty four hours, according to the report.

Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and south Tamil Nadu witnessed light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells, the weather forecasting agency said.

Regions in Southern India such as coastal Karnataka, Kerala, remaining parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep , coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed scattered light to moderate rain. Regions in Northern India such as parts of Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu Kashmir also witnessed scattered light to moderate rain.

Parts of North India such as Punjab and Uttarakhand witnessed light rainfall. Regions in Southern India such as Rayalaseema and South interior Karnataka also witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the last twenty four hours, Skymet reported.=

Skymet predicts that regions in Western India such as Konkan ,Goa, south Gujarat and parts of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to witness moderate to heavy rain in the next twenty four hours.

Regions in Southern India such as Telangana, coastal Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain with few heavy spells. Parts of Western India such as Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of southeast Rajasthan are also likely to experience scattered light to moderate rain according to Skymet's forecast.

North interior Karnataka, Kerala and Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to witness light to moderate rain in the next twenty four hours, Skymet forecasted.

Parts of Northern India such as the Western Himalayas, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are also likely to witness light rain in the next twenty four hours. Regions in Southern India such as coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep are also likely to witness light rain, Skymet predicted.