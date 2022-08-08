English
    Monsoon Update on August 8: Scattered to moderate rain predicted for parts of north, south India

    Maharashtra, southeast and south Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat, too, will likely get light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells over the next 24 hours

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    North Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands got scattered to moderate rain, with a few heavy spells in the last 24 hours, private weather forecaster Skymet said on August 8.

    Part of western India such as Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Gujarat also witnessed light to moderate rain with few some spells, report said.

    Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal and regions in the north such as  parts of Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and one or two places over Jammu Kashmir and Haryana saw light to moderate rain in the last 24 hours, Skymet said.

    Skymet predicts that areas in western India such as Maharashtra, southeast and south Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat will likely get light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells over the next 24 hours.

    A similar prediction has been made for parts of Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and coastal Karnataka.

    Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir in the north and Kerala, Lakshadweep and interior parts of Karnataka in the south are likely to witness light to moderate rain.

    Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and north Rajasthan, too, are likely to get light rain, Skymet said.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 11:23 am
