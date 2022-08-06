English
    Monsoon Update on August 7: Western India likely to witness moderate rainfall

    Parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, parts of Haryana, Northwest Uttar Pradesh, rest North East India, Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall.

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    August 06, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Regions coastal Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, south Gujarat, parts of south Madhya Pradesh, sub–Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the last twenty four hours, according to Skymet's report..


    Regions Northeast India, Kerala, Lakshadweep, parts of Rayalaseema, Telangana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Northwest Uttar Pradesh also witnessed scattered light to moderate rainfall, in the last twenty four hours, the weather forecasting agency reported.


    Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, coastal Odisha and at one or two places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. also witnessed light rain.


    Skymet predicts regions in coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Marathwada, parts of Konkan and Goa, south Rajasthan, parts of Madhya Pradesh and east Gujarat are likely to witness  scattered light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the next twenty four hours.


    Parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, parts of Haryana, Northwest Uttar Pradesh, rest North East India, Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall.

    Regions in Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places over Bihar and getting West Bengal are also likely to witness light rain according to Skymet's forecast.

    Tags: #monsoon #rainfall #Western India
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 12:32 pm
