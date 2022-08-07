English
    Monsoon Update on August 7: Delhi and Haryana to witness moderate rainfall

    Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, parts of Haryana, Northwest Uttar Pradesh, rest North East India, Kerala may also witness scattered light to moderate rain, Skymet has said

    August 07, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Regions in coastal Karnataka, parts of Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, south Gujarat, sub–Himalayan West Bengal and Assam witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the past 24 hours, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on August 7.


    Northeast India, Kerala, Telangana, remaining parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi  and Northwest Uttar Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain.


    Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal also witnessed light rain, Skymet reported.


    Skymet predicts that parts of Western India such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the next 24 hours.


    Regions in  Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places over Bihar may also witness light rain.

    first published: Aug 7, 2022 10:57 am
