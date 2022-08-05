English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Monsoon Update on August 5: Regions in Western India witness light to moderate rain

    Light to moderate rainfall splashed regions in Western India such as Marathwada and Gujarat, these regions are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall in the next twenty four hours as well.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Regions in Southern India such as Lakshadweep, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed light to moderate rain. Regions in Western India such as Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat also witnessed light to moderate rain in the last twenty four hours, according to Skymet's report.

    Parts of Southern India such as Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana witnessed scattered light to moderate rainfall. Regions in Northern India such as parts of Central and West Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR also witnessed scattered light to moderate rainfall, in the last twenty four hours, the weather forecasting agency reported.

    East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Northeast India, parts of Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also witnessed light rain

    Skymet predicts regions in Southern India such as Kerala, Karnataka, parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next twenty four hours. Regions in Western India such as Marathwada, parts of Vidarbha,Gujarat and  Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the next twenty four hours.

    Parts of Northern India such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall. Regions in Western India such as Rajasthan,Konkan, Goa,Madhya Maharashtra and regions in Southern India such as coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema are also likely to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall.

    Close

    Related stories

    Regions in Northern India such as  Jammu Kashmir, Delhi, Bihar and regions in Northeast India are also likely to witness light rain according to Skymet's forecast.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #monsoon #monsoon update #Weather #weather forecast
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.