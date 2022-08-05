Monsoon Update on August 5: Regions in Western India witness light to moderate rain

Representative image

Regions in Southern India such as Lakshadweep, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed light to moderate rain. Regions in Western India such as Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat also witnessed light to moderate rain in the last twenty four hours, according to Skymet's report.

Parts of Southern India such as Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana witnessed scattered light to moderate rainfall. Regions in Northern India such as parts of Central and West Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR also witnessed scattered light to moderate rainfall, in the last twenty four hours, the weather forecasting agency reported.

East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Northeast India, parts of Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also witnessed light rain

Skymet predicts regions in Southern India such as Kerala, Karnataka, parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next twenty four hours. Regions in Western India such as Marathwada, parts of Vidarbha,Gujarat and Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the next twenty four hours.

Parts of Northern India such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall. Regions in Western India such as Rajasthan,Konkan, Goa,Madhya Maharashtra and regions in Southern India such as coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema are also likely to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall.

Regions in Northern India such as Jammu Kashmir, Delhi, Bihar and regions in Northeast India are also likely to witness light rain according to Skymet's forecast.