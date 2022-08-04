Monsoon Update on August 4: Regions in Southern India witness light to moderate rain

Regions in Southern India such as Lakshadweep, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, parts of Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells. The Andaman and Nicobar islands saw moderate to heavy rain according to Skymet's report.

Parts of North Eastern India and parts of Southern India such as Interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka witnessed light to moderate rain. Regions in Western India such as Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Rajasthan and parts of east Gujarat also witnessed light to moderate rain in the last twenty four hours, the weather forecasting agency reported.

Jharkhand, West Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Gujarat, north coastal Odisha and regions in Northern India such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir witnessed light rain.

Skymey predicts that regions in Southern India such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep are likely to witness light to moderate rain.

According to the forecast regions in Southern India such as interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu,Telangana will receive light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells in the next twenty four hours. Regions in Western India such as Marathwada,parts of Vidarbha and regions in Northern India such as Uttarakhand, foothills of Uttar Pradesh will also witness light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells.

Regions in Northern India such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and regions in Western India such as South and East Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, parts of east Gujarat are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain, Skymet forecasted.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh may also witness light rain.