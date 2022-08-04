English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Monsoon Update on August 4: Regions in Southern India witness light to moderate rain

    Skymet has predicted that regions in Southern India such as interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu,Telangana will continue to receive light to moderate rain in the next twenty four hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

    Regions in Southern India such as Lakshadweep, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, parts of Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells. The Andaman and Nicobar islands saw moderate to heavy rain according to Skymet's report.

    Parts of North Eastern India and parts of Southern India such as Interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka witnessed light to moderate rain. Regions in Western India such as Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Rajasthan and parts of east Gujarat also witnessed light to moderate rain in the last twenty four hours, the weather forecasting agency reported.

    Jharkhand, West Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Gujarat, north coastal Odisha and regions in Northern India such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir witnessed light rain.

    Skymey predicts that regions in Southern India such as  Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep are likely to witness light to moderate rain.

    According to the forecast regions in Southern India such as interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu,Telangana will receive light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells in the next twenty four hours. Regions in Western India such as Marathwada,parts of Vidarbha and regions in Northern India such as Uttarakhand, foothills of Uttar Pradesh will also witness  light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells.

    Close

    Related stories

    Regions in Northern India such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and regions in Western India such as South and East Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, parts of east Gujarat are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain, Skymet forecasted.

    Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh may also witness light rain.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #monsoon #monsoon update #Weather
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 02:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.