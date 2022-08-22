English
    Monsoon update on August 22: Heavy spells of rain predicted for Madhya Pradesh

    In the last 24 hours, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa witnessed scattered light to moderate rain

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Moderate to heavy rain with isolated heavy spells are possible over western parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours, private weather forecaster Skymet said on August 22.

    The monsoon trough is now running through parts of North India such as Amritsar, Karnal and Delhi, it said.

    Parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and regions in Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells over the next 24 hours.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, where rain brought death and damage recently, and parts of Bihar may get scattered to moderate rain, Skymet said.

    Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Central India such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of Southern India such as Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and interior Karnataka are also likely to witness light rain in the next 24 hours.

    Telangana, parts of Tamil Nadu, Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa witnessed scattered light to moderate rain in the last 24 hours, Skymet said.

    Light rain was also reported from some parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

    Himachal Pradesh and regions in Western India such as Maharashtra witnessed light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells in the last 24 hours, Skymet reported.
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 11:46 am
