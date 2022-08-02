Monsoon update on August 2: A few heavy spells of rain possible in south Kerala; light showers in Gujarat, Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning over southern India, including parts of Telangana, Lakshadweep, Goa, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala during August 2-5.

The state weather forecaster also said a high chance of widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of the Northeast.

According to private forecaster Skymet, light to moderate rain with few heavy to very heavy spells are possible over south Kerala over the next 24 hours.

Data for north India shows scattered light to moderate rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Similar weather has been predicted for east Rajasthan, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana, parts of Tamil Nādu and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Light showers are possible over Gujarat, Maharashtra, remaining parts of Northeast India and at one or two places in west Rajasthan.

The western end of the Monsoon trough at mean sea level is passing through Ferozepur, Karnal, Bareilly and Bahraich and the eastern end runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas, Skymet data shows.