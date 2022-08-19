Monsoon Update on August 19: Regions in Western India witness light to moderate rain

The weather department had a tough time forecasting the advancement of monsoon over Delhi this year. (Image: ANI)

Monsoon trough is passing through the well-marked low-pressure area over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Ajmer, Gwalior, Varanasi, Gaya, Mathura, Digha and then East south-eastwards to low pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal, Skymet's report on August 19.

Regions in Western India such as over Gujarat, southwest Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells in the last twenty four hours, according to the report.

Reportedly, Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells in the last twenty four hours.

Regions in Western India such as South Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat , Konkan and Goa and regions in Southern India such as coastal Karnataka and parts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the last twenty four hours, Skymet said.

Parts of Western India such as Rajasthan and Vidarbha and parts of Northern India such as Jammu and Kashmir and areas in Bihar witnessed Light rain. Regions in Southern India such as Kerala and interior parts of Tamil Nadu also witnessed light rain in the last twenty four hours.

Skymet predicts regions in Northern India such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh likely to witness light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells in the next twenty four hours.

Regions in Eastern India such as Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next twenty four hours according to Skymet's forecast.

Parts of Western India such as the Konkan region,Goa,Gujarat and parts of Southern India such as Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain in the next twenty four hours,Skymet forecasted.

Parts of Southern India such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka and the islands of Lakshadweep are likely to witness light rain in the next twenty four hours, according to Skymet.