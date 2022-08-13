English
    Monsoon update on August 13: Haryana and Delhi to witness moderate rainfall

    Regions in western Himalayas, Punjab, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, north east India, Kerala, and at one or two place over interior Karnataka are also likely to witness light rain according to Skymet's forecast.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 13, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Regions in Maharashtra and Gujarat witnessed light to moderate rain with a  few heavy spells. Regions in  over remaining parts of Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, coastal Karnataka also witnessed light to moderate rain in the last twenty four hours, according to Skymet's report.


    Uttar Pradesh, parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka, Northeast India, Delhi, and Punjab. witnessed light rain.


    Skymet predicts regions parts of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, southeast Rajasthan, and Gujarat are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells in the next twenty four hours.


    Regions in Uttar Pradesh, north and West Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal Karnataka and over parts of Haryana and Delhi are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain in the next twenty four hours.

    Tags: #Delhi #Haryana #monsoon #rainfall #Weather
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 10:51 am
