Monsoon update on August 11: Parts of Southern India witness light rain

(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Parts of Southern India such as interior Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed light rain. Regions in Northern India such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi witnessed light rain, Skymet reported.

Regions in Southern India such as Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, interior Tamil Nadu and Telangana witnessed scattered light to moderate rain. Regions in Western India such as Rajasthan and parts of Maharashtra witnessed scattered light to moderate rain, according to Skymet's report.

Parts of Northern Punjab witnessed light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and southern Madhya Pradesh experienced moderate to heavy with isolated heavy spells in the last twenty four hours, according to Skymet.

Regions in Western India such as Konkan, Goa and parts of Gujarat witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the last twenty four hours,according to Skymet's report.

Skymet predicts regions in Western India such as Gujarat, southwestern Rajasthan,Konkan and Goa are likely to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells.

Regions in Northern India such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells in the next twenty four hours,Skymet forecasts.

Parts of Southern India such as Kerala, parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain. Regions in Northern India such as Punjab and Haryana may also witness scattered light to moderate rain, Skymet forecasted.

Regions in Northern India such as Jammu Kashmir Ladakh, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and Northeast India are likely to witness light rain. Parts of Southern India such as interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep may also witness light rain in the next twenty four hours, according to Skymet's forecast.