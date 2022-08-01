English
    Monsoon Update on August 1: Delhi to witness light rain

    Regions in Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, west Madhya Pradesh and at one or two places over Madhya Maharashtra may also witness light rain.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Regions in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, parts of Haryana, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, interior Tamil Nadu, South India Karnataka and North interior Karnataka witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the past 24 hours, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on July 27.


    The rest of Northeast India, parts of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Delhi witnessed scattered light to moderate rain, the report said.


    South Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places over Vidarbha and Marathwada also witnessed light rain, Skymet reported.


    Skymet predicts that parts of Western India such as Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, South interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.


    Jammu Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada and coastal Andhra Pradesh. may also witness light to moderate rain, Skymet has said.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #monsoon #rain #rainfall
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:29 am
