Monsoon Update | Odisha receives light rain, downpour likely on June 22

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Earlier, the IMD forecast that the wind system might reach Delhi by June 15. [Representative image]

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in Odisha on June 21, with the weather department forecasting heavy downpour in some districts over the next 24 hours.

While Bhubaneswar recorded 30.2 mm of rain during the 24 hours till 8.30 am, Cuttack received 13.4 mm of precipitation till June 21 evening, news agency PTI quoted the weather office as saying.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at several places across the state on June 22, the Bhubaneswar Met Centre said. It also forecast heavy rainfall in the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

Monsoon's arrival in some parts of North India has been delayed, according to the weather department.

IMD further said the monsoon flow pattern was likely to organise and strengthen gradually between June 26 and June 30, and the further advance to most parts of northwest India is likely during the period.

Earlier, the IMD forecast that the wind system might reach Delhi by June 15.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

The southwest monsoon reaches western Rajasthan by the first week of July. The region is also its last outpost in the country to cover. It reaches northwest Rajasthan late and also withdraws from there early. The southwest monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date. But then it made rapid progress covering many parts of east, west, south, and central India before the normal date.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 22, 2021 09:05 am

