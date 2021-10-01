MARKET NEWS

Monsoon update: India received normal rainfall during June-September, says IMD

This is for the third consecutive year that India has recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
(Image: PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on September 30, said that the country had received "normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September.

As per the IMD, the Northeast Monsoon which brings rainfall to southern states from October to December is likely to be normal.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said conditions were very likely to be favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around October 6.

Southwest Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India normally begins from September 17.

This is for the third consecutive year that the country has recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

In its four divisions, the IMD said, the Southwest Monsoon rainfall was normal over northwest India (96 per cent) and central India (104 per cent), below normal over east and northeast India (88 per cent), and above normal over South Peninsula India (111 per cent).

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh in the Northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, west Uttar Pradesh and Lakshadweep received deficient rainfall.

West Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, north interior Karnataka, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Andaman and Nicobar recorded excess rainfall during the monsoon season.

Rainfall in Delhi highest since 1964

IMD also said that one of the most-delayed and erratic monsoons in Delhi yielded 1,169.7 mm of rainfall. Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. The rainfall this season was 80 percent above normal.

Three districts -- Central Delhi, New Delhi and North Delhi -- recorded large excess rainfall. Northwest Delhi and Southwest gauged excess rainfall.

While west, south and east Delhi got normal precipitation, only northeast Delhi recorded deficient rainfall.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, received 1,169.7 mm of rainfall this season.

It gauged 1,155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964.

(With inputs from PTI)
