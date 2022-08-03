Monsoon update for August 3: Delhi likely to get rain after a brief lull

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall for Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu on August 3. Coastal areas and south interior region of Karnataka will also experience heavy rainfall between August 3 and 5.

The state weather forecaster also said there was a high chance of widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 3.

Northeastern regions including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, too, were expected to get extensive rainfall with thunder and lightning.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with isolated very heavy spells are possible over Kerala, according to private forecaster Skymet.

Data for north India shows that light to moderate rain is possible over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, rest of the Northeast India, parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, east Rajasthan, Rayalaseema, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

Rain and thundershowers will return to the national capital after a brief interlude. Between August 3 and August 7, Delhi and its surroundings will on occasion experience fleeting moments of rain and showers.

Light rain is also likely over Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh and at one or two places in west Rajasthan.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is passing through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bareilly, Bahraich, Patna, Bankura, Digha and then East Southeast to Northeast Bay of Bengal, Skymet data shows.