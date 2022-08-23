Monsoon update for August 23: Kota witnesses record-breaking rain at 224 mm

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is passing through centre of low pressure area over southwest Rajasthan, centre of depression over East Rajasthan and adjoining Northwest Madhya Pradesh and thence east-southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal, according to data by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 23.

The western part of Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness isolated severe spells of moderate to heavy rain over the course of next 24 hours.

Furthermore, over East and South Rajasthan, portions of Gujarat, Kerala, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, there is a chance of light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells.

Private weather forecaster Skymet suggests that over some areas of Madhya Maharashtra, light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells is possible.

Over northeast India, West Bengal, portions of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, there is a possibility of isolated mild to moderate rain.

Over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, the remaining regions of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and interior Karnataka, there is a likelihood of light rain.

It is quite possible that stormy wind speed reaching 3-40 gusting to 50 mph will prevail over South & adjoining Central Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 12 hours.

Besides, the city of Kota has seen heavy rains in the last 24 hours wherein it recorded 224 mm of rains, which is an all time 24 hour rain record.