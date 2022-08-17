Monsoon update for August 17: Heavy rain to continue in South Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

(Image: AFP)

The well-marked low pressure area over the central parts of Rajasthan now lies over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbouring places, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is highly likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a low pressure area during the next 12 hours.

It is highly probable that areas of South Rajasthan, Gujarat region and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning.

The regions of Saurashtra and Kutch are also likely to see moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls today.

The monsoon trough is now passing through Jaisalmer, Kota, center of depression over west Madhya Pradesh, Pendra Road, Jharsuguda, Chandbali and then East southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal, as per Skymet, private weather forecaster.

Data suggests that scattered light to moderate rain may occur over the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, south interior Karnataka and at one or two places of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Light rain is likely over the areas of Western Himalayas, Northeast India, sub-Himalayan west Bengal, Sikkim remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and Telangana.

Light rain is possible at one or two places over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, as per Skymet.

In the next 24 hours south Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands may witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells.

This monsoon season has been very beneficent over Central India. The low pressure and depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal moved in the west direction and continued to give good rains over most of the states of Central India. For the last two days, heavy rains are continuing in South Rajasthan including most of the Madhya Pradesh.