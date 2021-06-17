Monsoon Update: Delhi receives light rainfall, will have to wait more for monsoon showers

Representative image

Parts of New Delhi received light rains on June 16 but the national capital will have to wait more for monsoonal showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

A westerly trough has hindered the progress of the monsoon in northwest India, according to IMD officials.

"Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," the IMD said.

However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days, it said.

"It is difficult to predict when the monsoon will arrive in Delhi. It will cover west Uttar Pradesh in the next 5-6 days before reaching the city," PTI quoted Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

By June 13, the monsoon had covered Madhya Pradesh, entire Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of east Uttar Pradesh, some parts of western Uttar Pradesh, northern Haryana, Chandigarh and northern Punjab, and all of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The southwest monsoon reaches western Rajasthan by the first week of July. The region is also its last outpost in the country to cover. It reaches northwest Rajasthan late and also withdraws from there early. The southwest monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date. But then it made rapid progress covering many parts of east, west, south, and central India before the normal date.

In 2020, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and had covered the entire country by June 29.

