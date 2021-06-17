MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

Monsoon Update: Delhi receives light rainfall, will have to wait more for monsoon showers

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. This year the IMD says that it is difficult to predict when it will hit the National Capital Region.

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Parts of New Delhi received light rains on June 16 but the national capital will have to wait more for monsoonal showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

A westerly trough has hindered the progress of the monsoon in northwest India, according to IMD officials.

"Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," the IMD said.

However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days, it said.

Close

Related stories

"It is difficult to predict when the monsoon will arrive in Delhi. It will cover west Uttar Pradesh in the next 5-6 days before reaching the city," PTI quoted Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

By June 13, the monsoon had covered Madhya Pradesh, entire Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of east Uttar Pradesh, some parts of western Uttar Pradesh, northern Haryana, Chandigarh and northern Punjab, and all of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The southwest monsoon reaches western Rajasthan by the first week of July. The region is also its last outpost in the country to cover. It reaches northwest Rajasthan late and also withdraws from there early. The southwest monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date. But then it made rapid progress covering many parts of east, west, south, and central India before the normal date.

In 2020, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and had covered the entire country by June 29.

(With inputs from PTI 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi #IMD #India #monsoon #Weather
first published: Jun 17, 2021 10:13 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.