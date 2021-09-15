MARKET NEWS

Weather

Monsoon Update: Delhi likely to witness another spell of rain, IMD issues orange alert for September 16

Monsoon Update: An orange alert has been issued for moderate rain in the city on Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places.

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST
The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 19 to 21.

Having already received a copious amount of rain this month, Delhi is likely to witness another spell of light to moderate precipitation starting Wednesday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An orange alert has been issued for moderate rain in the city on Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places.

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Strong winds are predicted to sweep the city during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, a MeT forecast said.

Light rain is likely at night. Moderate rain is predicted over the next two days, which means Delhi is likely to witness another record for monsoon precipitation, an IMD official said.

The capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years and almost double the precipitation gauged last year.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon starts, and September 14, the city normally gets 607.7 mm of rainfall.

The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till Tuesday, the highest in September in 77 years.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Current Affairs #IMD #India #MeT #monsoon update #Weather
first published: Sep 15, 2021 10:16 am

