Monsoon showers unlikely to reach Delhi till June-end: IMD

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Delhi is unlikely to receive monsoonal showers till the end of June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature in the national capital region (NCR) is predicted to be around 40 degrees Celsius till then, the weather department said.

On June 23 morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI cited the weather office as saying.

Earlier, the IMD forecast that the wind system might reach Delhi by June 15.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

The southwest monsoon reaches western Rajasthan by the first week of July. The region is also its last outpost in the country to cover. It reaches northwest Rajasthan late and also withdraws from there early. The southwest monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date. But then it made rapid progress covering many parts of east, west, south, and central India before the normal date.

(With inputs from PTI)