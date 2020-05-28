Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on June 1, intensity of heatwave to reduce substantially: IMD

Southwest Monsoon is likely to reach Kerala around June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 27.

On the progress of the southwest monsoon, the IMD said it had further advanced into some parts of the Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some more parts of south and the central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," IMD said.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea between May 31 and June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for the onset of southwest Monsoon over Kerala," it added.

The department also said the maximum temperatures are likely to recede from Thursday in north India, which is reeling under a severe heatwave.

"Under the influence of a western disturbance and an east-west trough and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorm from May 28-30, maximum temperatures over plains of north India likely to recede from May 28 onwards with a substantial reduction of heatwave conditions from May 29," the IMD said.

The temperatures north and central India have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places since the past four-five days. The maximum temperature in Churu, which had recorded 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, was 49.6 degrees, followed by 48.9 degrees in Ganganagar and Bikaner districts of Rajasthan. Bathinda in Punjab recorded 47.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 47.2 degrees in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)



