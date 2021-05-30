MARKET NEWS

Monsoon likely to hit Indian coast around May 31: IMD

Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala state around May 31, the department said in its latest forecast.

Reuters
May 30, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Monsoon rains are likely to hit India's southern coast around May 31, in line with typical patterns, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Sunday.

Nearly half of India's farmland has no irrigation and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

India's weather office said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the country's economy.
first published: May 30, 2021 11:52 am

