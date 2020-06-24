App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon advances into northern parts of Punjab

Heavy rains also lashed Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, in the afternoon. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

PTI
File image
File image

The southwest monsoon on Wednesday advanced into northern parts of Punjab, bringing rains and causing temperatures to drop by a few notches, a Meteorological Department official said here. Rains also lashed parts of neighbouring Haryana.

Normally, monsoon arrives in Punjab and Haryana in the first week of July.

"The monsoon has advanced into northern parts of Punjab, and Chandigarh. Conditions are favourable for its further advancement into most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday," a Meteorological Department official said here.

In Punjab, Patiala and Amritsar recorded maximum temperatures of 34.7 degrees Celsius and 35.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, both three notches below normal.

related news

Ludhiana recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Heavy rains also lashed Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, in the afternoon. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a high of 31.4 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below normal, after the rains.

In Ambala, the mercury settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, after light rains.

Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. Hisar's recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

During the next two days, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, according to the weather department.

It has forecast heavy showers at isolated parts in north Haryana and Punjab during this period.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #India #Indian Meteorological Department #monsoon #Punjab #Weather

