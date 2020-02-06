App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Minimum temperature settles at 6.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi

A senior MeT Department official said the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, three notches below the season's normal.

A senior MeT Department official said the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with shallow fog in the national capital on Friday.

On Friday, minimum and maximum temperatures will settle around 7 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The Air Quality Index at 7.30 pm was 227. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 09:06 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.