Warmer winter ends, Indian Met forecast hot summer

The IMD said that average maximum temperatures in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and neighbouring Haryana could be 0.71 degree Celsius higher than normal.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
File image: A vendor drinks water on a summer day in Jammu amid an intense heat wave. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Large parts of north, northwest, and northeast India are likely to witness temperatures above the maximum seasonal normal during the summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on March 1.

Additionally, a few areas in eastern and western parts of central India and some coastal regions of north peninsular India – such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, and coastal Andhra Pradesh – may also face higher temperatures.

However, most subdivisions of the south peninsula and adjoining central India may have below-normal seasonal maximum temperatures between March and May.

“Above normal seasonal minimum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north India along the foothills of the Himalayas, northeast India, the western part of central India, and southern part of peninsular India,” the Ministry of Earth Science said in a statement.

In its outlook for the period between March and May 2021, the IMD said that the average maximum temperatures in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and neighbouring Haryana could be 0.71 degree Celsius higher than normal.

The highest predicted deviation from normal in India over this summer is in Chhattisgarh (0.86 degree Celsius above normal) followed by Odisha (0.66).

The Konkan coastal region – that includes the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) – and Goa may see temperatures stand 0.25 degree Celsius above normal.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #summer #Weather
first published: Mar 2, 2021 09:10 am

