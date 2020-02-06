App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 07:48 PM IST

Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie continue to shiver at sub-zero temperatures

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tourist hotspots of Himachal Pradesh -- Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie -- continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures on Thursday. Minimum temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below the normal, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 12.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Kufri minus 1.2 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures in Shimla and Dharamshala were 0.7 and 2.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 19.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast rains and snowfall in the high hills of the state on February 11 and 12.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 07:35 pm

