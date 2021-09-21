MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra: IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms

The Nagpur Collectorate and District Disaster Management Office have appealed to farmers and villagers living near dams to take necessary precautions, in view of the raise in water levels amid heavy showers.

PTI
September 21, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST
Representative image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at few places.

The IMD's regional centre has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and issued the alert for one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Washim districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the IMD data, Nagpur has received 32 mm rains, Gadchiroli 36 mm, Washim 20 mm and Akola 19 mm rainfall in nine hours, ending at 5.30 pm.
PTI
Tags: #India #India Meteorological Department #Maharashtra #rainfall #Weather
first published: Sep 21, 2021 09:43 pm

