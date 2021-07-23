Mahabaleshwar receives record rainfall, entire stretch of road washed away near tourist spot

Representational image (PTI)

Hours after dozens were killed in a landslide caused by torrential rains in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an entire stretch of road near Lingmala Waterfall in Mahabaleshwar was washed away after the hill station received record rainfall of over 1,500 mm in the past three days.

Images of the stretch of road were shared on social media.

The picturesque hill station nestled in the Sahyadri range of the Western Ghats has been receiving record rainfall since the past week as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and will continue to see inclement weather till July 24.

While there have been no reports on loss of lives in Mahabaleshwar yet, around 35 people have lost their lives due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Raigad district, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on July 23.

The Konkan belt of Maharashtra has been battered with extremely heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to expedite the relief and rescue operations.

“Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation and relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide,” Thackeray said.

According to Skymetweather.com, a heavy rainfall belt extended over parts of central Maharashtra, Western Ghats, and North Karnataka, due to which Mahabaleshwar received the country’s heaviest downpour this season with 594 mm rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on July 23.

Notably, the IMD had already issued a flood warning on July 22 stating: “Due to extremely heavy rainfall increased inflow observed in west-flowing rivers in the coastal areas of Maharashtra, leading to severe to extreme flooding. There is a need to keep watch on road traffic as well as on Konkan railway.”

The Central Railways had announced earlier today that trains along the route have been cancelled, diverted, and short terminated due to the heavy rains in Mumbai and Konkan region.