Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India sees above average monsoon rainfall in June, accelerating crop sowing

A good start to the June-September monsoon season has accelerated planting of summer-sown crops, with farmers sowing crops on 31.56 million hectares as of June 26, doubling from 2019, when the monsoon arrived late.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

India saw 18 percent more rainfall than average in June as the monsoon covered the entire country nearly two weeks earlier than usual, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday.

Monsoons deliver about 70 percent of India's annual rainfall and are the lifeblood of its $2.9 trillion economy, spurring farm output and boosting rural spending on items ranging from gold to cars, motorcycles and refrigerators.

Soybean, pulses and cotton-growing regions in central and western India saw 31 percent more rainfall in June, while rice, coffee, rubber and tea growing southern India saw 8 percent higher rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Cotton sowing was up 165 percent, while rice planting rose by 35 percent during the period.

India is the world's biggest exporter of rice and the biggest cotton producer. A rise in rice and cotton production could lead to higher exports of both products.

Oilseed plantings have risen 525 percent from a year ago, which could help the world's biggest edible oil importer reduce imports.

India is likely to see above average monsoon rainfall even in July, a crucial month for sowing of summer crops, said an official with IMD, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to media.

IMD said last month that India is likely to see above average monsoon rain for the second straight year in 2020, boosting hopes for higher farm output in an economy reeling under the impact of the coronavirus.

 
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon #Weather

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.