India monsoon to withdraw from October 10, marking most delayed retreat

India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to start withdrawing from the northwest region from October 10, marking the most delayed retreat of the seasonal rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The monsoon generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September 1, but rains have continued beyond that date this year and triggered floods, killing hundreds.

The previous record for the most delayed monsoon withdrawal was set in 1961, when the season rainfall started retreating on October 1, the weather office said.