Last Updated : May 25, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Heat waves sweeps across north India; here are tips to stay safe

Here’s a guide on identifying heat exhaustion and how to stay safe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of north India, here’s a guide on identifying heat exhaustion and how to stay safe. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/6

With temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of north India, here’s a guide on identifying heat exhaustion and how to stay safe. (Image: News18 Creative)

Symptom | Heat cramps: Early sign of heat wave trouble. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Symptom | Heat cramps: Early sign of heat wave trouble. (Image: News18 Creative)

Symptom | Heat exhaustion: If left untreated, can lead to heatstroke, a life-threatening condition. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

Symptom | Heat exhaustion: If left untreated, can lead to heatstroke, a life-threatening condition. (Image: News18 Creative)

Symptom | Heatstroke: A life-threatening condition in which the body is unable to cool itself. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

Symptom | Heatstroke: A life-threatening condition in which the body is unable to cool itself. (Image: News18 Creative)

How to survive a heatwave. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

How to survive a heatwave. (Image: News18 Creative)

Take care of your pets. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

Take care of your pets. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 25, 2020 02:50 pm

