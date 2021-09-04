MARKET NEWS

IMD yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane as heavy rainfall likely until September 8

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai has cautioned that the city and its adjoining areas could also receive moderate to intense showers, especially in the suburbs, over the next few hours.

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
A woman walks through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Representative image: AP/ Rafiq Maqbool)

A yellow alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for Mumbai along with adjoining Thane and Palghar districts. The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the region on September 5 and 6, followed by extremely heavy rains in certain pockets on September 7 and 8, the Times of India reported.

The IMD tweeted on September 4: “...Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada region between September 5 and 8 and over Gujarat between September 7 and 8.”

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Mumbai has cautioned that the city and its adjoining areas could receive moderate to intense showers, especially in the suburbs, over the next few hours.

As per the RMC, moderate to intense rainfall is expected in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and the ghat areas of Pune and Satara. Additionally, thunderstorms are expected in the interior parts of Maharashtra.

KS Hosalikar of the Climate Research and Services, Pune, also said that satellite images have revealed that nearly all of the west coast is covered with dense clouds, especially towards South Konkan and downwards.
Tags: #Indian Meteorological Department #mumbai #rainfall #Weather Updates
first published: Sep 4, 2021 06:05 pm

