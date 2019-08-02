IMD trying to decipher impact of weather change

In last 27 years at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has been involved in forecasting of over 50 tropical cyclones developing over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. In some cases, the weather department's accurate prediction was able to save lives, but in others the cyclones left trail of destruction and hundreds dead.

“It is those lives that I regret the most. Even during times, we accurately predicted the cyclone, we could not prevent the loss of life,” said Mohapatra, “that’s what the target now is to set up an impact-based weather forecasting in the country, starting with cyclones and heat waves, and then thunderstorms and heavy rainfall events.”

On Thursday, the noted scientist, often referred to as the ‘Cyclone Man of India’ took over as the new Director General of Meteorology (DGM) of country’s premier weather department from K J Ramesh, who led the department during its major transition to using dynamical weather forecasting models to improve accuracy of its forecasts.

The department has made significant progress in terms of predicting meteorological hazards especially cyclones and heat waves. The accuracy in climate monitoring and forecasting has gone up and also the application in different sectors of the economy.

However, Mohapatra says the main challenge now is “not only to tell what the weather will be, but what the weather could do.”

He elaborates, “For example, if I just say, that there will be heavy rainfall in Shimla, it is not sufficient for disaster management. But If I say there will be heavy rainfall in Shimla leading to submergence of the national highway at this point or potential collapse of houses in a particular area, then this can minimize the loss of life.”

The idea is to provide weather information on a digital platform, with geographical co-ordinates giving locations for residential areas, hospitals and schools. “Instead of just giving weather information, we want to provide impact-based weather information and risk based warnings, not only for meteorological hazards, but geo-physical hazards,” he said.

The IMD would work along with state departments, disaster management authority and national space agency and collate geographical information system and geospatial information system, along with other socio-economic data, including population and distribution of houses. “All this should be available in the digital format, so that we can develop a suitable decision support system and take decisions quickly during such events,” he said.

In 2008, when Cyclone Nargis crossed Yangon in Myanmar, the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) for tropical cyclones that he headed had predicted the cyclone track. “Our prediction was accurate, but still thousands of lives were lost. Later we assessed, that the region had poor-socio economic conditions, which resulted in losses. So, the need for impact-based forecasting and a decision support system.”

He was also involved in forecasting of Cyclone Fani which ravaged the Odisha coast, but was accurately predicted by the IMD. The department, then led by K J Ramesh earned praise from the United Nations agency for disaster management for its approach.

“It was the most challenging experience for us. The cyclone developed near the equator, took a curve track, changed directions but maintained its intensity as it continued to move over the land,” he said, “there is rapid intensification of cyclones due to warming and we need to keep that into consideration while forecasting future cyclone.”

Mohapatra’s vision for the next five years is to improve the connectivity to the last mile. “IMD cannot do this alone, we need support from all organizations under Ministry of Earth Sciences, ISRO, Survey of India, and state agencies,” he said.

The new IMD Chief also aims to improve resolution and lead period of the current forecasting models and provide forecast up to the block levels.

“At present, we provide forecast only up to district level,we need to go to the block level. Har block mausam, har ghanta mausam (Hourly weather information for every block), that is the goal for all the 7,000 blocks.”