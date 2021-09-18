MARKET NEWS

IMD predicts heavy showers in Vidarbha, Mumbai region next week

A cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20

PTI
September 18, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains are likely in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Mumbai region from September 20 onward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on September 18.

"A cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20," said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at the Regional meteorological centre in Mumbai.

The Vidarbha region would receive the showers first. Though it would cover mostly the northern stretch of the state from east to west, there could be very heavy showers at a couple of places," she said. Subsequently, there will be showers over North Maharashtra followed by the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai, she added.

 
Tags: #Indian Meteorological Department #mumbai #Mumbai Rains #Vidarbha region
first published: Sep 18, 2021 06:40 pm

