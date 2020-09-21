172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|weather-trends|imd-issues-warning-says-delhi-could-see-the-warmest-september-since-2015-5867861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IMD issues warning, says Delhi could see the warmest September since 2015

The maximum temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius on September 18, which was 3 degrees above normal. In the past week, both the maximum and minimum temperatures have been two to three degrees above normal

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Scientists of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi could see the warmest September since 2015. The national capital is currently witnessing high temperatures throughout the day and reporting up to 80 percent humidity, causing high discomfort. There has also not been any rainfall in Delhi for the past few days.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius on September 18, which was 3 degrees above normal. In the past week, both maximum and minimum temperatures have been two to three degrees above normal.

Hindustan Times quoted Kuldeep Shrivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi, as saying: “In 2015, the average temperature for the month was 36.1 degrees Celsius, this time it may be around 36 degrees Celsius. The western end of the monsoon trough has been around the Himalayan foothills for the past few days. There has been no western disturbance or low-pressure system that has moved up to Delhi, so it has not rained. It is not cloudy either. It is humid and hot. We are expecting very light rain on September 22.”

This monsoon, Delhi has seen 18 percent rain deficit, with 62 percent rain deficit in September.

 
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 09:26 pm

