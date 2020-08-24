IMD issues ‘red category’ rain warning for parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red category’ warning for Rajasthan, Saurashtra, and Kutch region for August 24. The area may receive extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm, according to the Met Department.

IMD informed in its morning bulletin that there is a low-pressure formation over the central parts of south Rajasthan, which may move westwards over the next two days, reducing in intensity thereafter.

For the next two to three days, the associated cyclonic circulation will be hovering over south Rajasthan. The monsoon trough is active right now and will likely remain so for the next few days. Such favourable conditions are likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall in southwest Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat on August 24. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in east Rajasthan on August 25.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Odisha on August 24, 25, and 26, with extremely heavy rains in pockets on August 25.

The states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh will also receive heavy rainfall on August 26 and 27, as per IMD predictions.