Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

IMD issues heat warning for six districts of Kerala

With some districts of Kerala sweltering, the India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a heat warning for six districts, saying the mercury level will rise by three degrees above normal.

On Monday, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 34.9 degree Celsius which is 2.2 degrees more than the normal 32.7. Alappuzha registered a maximum of 36.8 degree Celsius and Kottayam 37.8. While Kannur recorded 37.2 degree Celsius, Kozhikode showed 35.4 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

The IMD, in its website, has issued a maximum temperature warning for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. Maximum temperature is most likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in these districts on February 17 and 18, the website read.

The Labour department has already issued orders to reschedule working hours of those who work in open sunlight by allowing mandatory break times to prevent sunstroke.

The order has come into effect from February 11 to April 30.

The State Disaster Management Authority has warned those exposed to sunlight, including construction workers, roadside vendors, traffic policemen, media reporters and traffic inspectors, to take adequate precaution during their duty hours.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 08:36 pm

