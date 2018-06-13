App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hot weather conditions prevail in Rajasthan, Churu hottest at 42.3 Degree Celsius

The minimum temperature in most cities in the state was recorded between 25 and 31.8 degrees Celisus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. (Reuters)

Churu was the hottest place in Rajasthan today with a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius with hot weather conditions prevailing in the state, a Meteorological (Met) department official said.

Sriganganagar and Kota recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius each, according to the MeT.

Pilani, Bikaner and Jaisalmer recorded 41.3, 41.2 and 41 degrees Celsius respectively, whereas the temperature in Jaipur, Barmer, Jodhpur was 40.9, 39.8, 39.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.

The minimum temperature in most cities in the state was recorded between 25 and 31.8 degrees Celisus, he said.

The MeT department has predicted likely dry weather in the state in the next 24 hours.
