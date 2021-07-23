MARKET NEWS

Heavy rains likely over west coast in 2-3 days: IMD

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over Gujarat till July 23, but its intensity will increase from July 24, IMD said.

PTI
July 23, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST

As heavy rains batter several parts of west and south India, the meteorological department on Friday said isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra in the next two days.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over Gujarat till July 23, but its intensity will increase from July 24, it said.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast during next 2-3 days with reduction thereafter," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan, Goa, the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra during July 23-24 with reduction thereafter and over coastal and south interior Karnataka, (from) today July 23," it said.

Maharashtra, especially the Konkan region, has been witnessing a deluge. Thirty people people have died in Raigad in a landslide which occurred on Thursday. At least two people were killed and eight others injured after a single-storey house collapsed in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai early Friday.

In neighbouring Goa, several parts, including Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in north and Dharbandora in south, are reeling under a flood-like situation. A large number of houses was inundated as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rains over the past few days.



"It is likely to increase to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on July 24-26. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Gujarat region July 25," the IMD added.

It said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over east and adjoining central India during July 23-25 with reduction thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on July 23 and July 24 and east Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha on July 23, the IMD added.
PTI
Tags: #IMD #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon #Weather
first published: Jul 23, 2021 05:40 pm

