Heavy rains in northeast over next five days: Met Office

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 7 predicted heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala Mahe, and Sikkim.

"Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days," IMD said in a tweet.

Heatwave conditions have been forecast over Jammu, South Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, North Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and South Uttarakhand.

"Heatwave Conditions likely to continue in isolated pockets over northwest, central and adjoining east India during the next three days," the tweet added.

At Delhi's Safdarjung Observatory, the maximum temperature climbed to 43.5 degrees Celsius, compared with 44.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The lack of strong westward disturbances and persistent hot winds caused the heatwave spell, according to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology) at Skymet Weather.

He said a fresh western disturbance may induce a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana which would lead to intermittent pre-monsoon activity in Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from June 10.

The maximum temperature in the capital may drop to 40-41 degrees Celsius by Friday.

“With the monsoon expected to cover eastern India by June 15, easterly winds will bring in moisture and intensify pre-monsoon activity in northwest India,” he said.

When the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius by at least 4.5 notches, a heatwave is declared. The IMD defines a severe heatwave as a deviation from normal temperatures of more than 6.4 degrees.

Based on the absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

