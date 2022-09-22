Heavy rainfall alert: Gurugram authority tells employees to work from home tomorrow

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Gurugram on September 22 directed all offices to ask their employees to work from home on Friday (September 23) in view of the possibility of traffic jams and flooding caused by relentless rainfall.

Heeding a heavy rainfall prediction on September 23, the Gurugram district administration asked all corporate offices and private institutions to tell their employees to work from home “as there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion”. Further, working from home would help “avoid traffic congestion and allow repair work of drains and roads to be carried out smoothly by civic agencies”, the DDMA added.

An advisory issued by the Gurugram district authority also suggested all private institutions keep schools and colleges closed on September 23 in the larger public interest.

Notably, several parts of Delhi saw major traffic jams today due to flooding and the uprooting of trees.

Meanwhile, all government and private schools in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar have also been directed to remain closed till Class 8 on Friday due to rains, an official order announced on Thursday. The weather department has issued an alert due to rains in the region after which District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj issued the order to shut the schools, District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

"On September 23, all schools from Classes 1 to 8 in the district would remain closed, Singh said.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar, witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday and earlier in the week. Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the downpour.

(With PTI inputs)