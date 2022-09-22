English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 1 Day to go |Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Heavy rainfall alert: Gurugram authority tells employees to work from home tomorrow

    Heeding a heavy rainfall prediction on September 23, the Gurugram district administration asked all corporate offices and private institutions to tell their employees to work from home “as there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion”.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 22, 2022 / 11:13 PM IST
    Representative image (Image: PTI)

    Representative image (Image: PTI)

    The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Gurugram on September 22 directed all offices to ask their employees to work from home on Friday (September 23) in view of the possibility of traffic jams and flooding caused by relentless rainfall.

    Heeding a heavy rainfall prediction on September 23, the Gurugram district administration asked all corporate offices and private institutions to tell their employees to work from home “as there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion”. Further, working from home would help “avoid traffic congestion and allow repair work of drains and roads to be carried out smoothly by civic agencies”, the DDMA added.

    An advisory issued by the Gurugram district authority also suggested all private institutions keep schools and colleges closed on September 23 in the larger public interest.

    Notably, several parts of Delhi saw major traffic jams today due to flooding and the uprooting of trees.

    Meanwhile, all government and private schools in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar have also been directed to remain closed till Class 8 on Friday due to rains, an official order announced on Thursday. The weather department has issued an alert due to rains in the region after which District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj issued the order to shut the schools, District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "On September 23, all schools from Classes 1 to 8 in the district would remain closed, Singh said.

    Parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar, witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday and earlier in the week. Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the downpour.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gurugram #Heavy Rainfall Alert #Noida #Weather #work from home
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 11:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.