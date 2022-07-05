Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; landslide incident in Ghatkopar; CM asks officials to ensure no loss of life

Landslide in Mumbai Image Credits: ANI

A landslide incident was reported on Tuesday within Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai, due to the pouring monsoons. The fire brigade of the city had been called at the spot. There have been no casualties so far, but the city has been witnessing heavy rainfall for several days now.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, civic officials said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property.

The Kundalika river in Raigad district, located near Mumbai, has crossed the danger mark, as per an official statement. The island city received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period, they said.

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on both the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, authorities said.

Over 75 lakh passengers from Mumbai and neighbouring districts travel in local trains every day.

”Trains on all corridors are running smoothly, though it’s raining in the CSMT-Kurla-Thane section,” the Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in neighbouring Thane district for the next few days. On Monday, the IMD had issued a ’yellow alert’ for Mumbai and Thane. The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The National Disaster Response Force has also been asked to remain alert. The situation in Mumbai is also being closely monitored, it said.

The Marathwada region is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, the IMD said.

In view of the increasing rains and flood-like situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has held discussions with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava. Guardian secretaries have been asked to reach their districts and monitor the situation, the statement said. Instructions have been issued that there should be no loss of life or property in view of the heavy rainfall and flood like situation.