Heavy rain continues to lash Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; ‘orange alert’ for multiple districts in Maharashtra

Very heavy rain continued to lash parts of southern India in the intervening night of October 14-15, a day after causing havoc and destruction especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana government has declared a holiday on October 15-16 for all private institutions, offices, non-essential services within Outer Ring Road in view of the rains. People have been advised to stay indoors. Several localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging on several roads and low-lying areas.

In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains caused damage to roads and disrupted power supply at several places. For the second time in less than 20 days, the Krishna River remained swollen as it received a heavy flood due to rainfall over the last couple of days.

Additionally, heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Karnataka as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in Kakinada.

At least 25 deaths were reported in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on October 14 in rain-related incidents. Six more people, including four members of a family, were killed in a wall collapse triggered by heavy rains in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured them of assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work.

In Pictures | Telangana, Andhra Pradesh floods: Incessant rain wreaks havoc

Situation in Maharashtra

Traffic on Pune-Solapur Highway was disrupted after a segment between Indapur and Bhigwan flooded due to incessant rainfall and rise in the level of backwater from Ujani dam on October 14 evening, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said that flood water had started receding after the rain stopped, and that traffic will be resumed soon.

Solapur district received 79 mm rainfall through the day. Since Ujani dam, which provides water to Solapur and parts of Marathwada, is filled to the capacity, water was being released at 1.80 lakh cusecs. This affected Pune city where several low-lying areas reported water logging and power outage.

Forecast

Isolated heavy rainfall, coupled with thunderstorm, is likely in the next couple of days in Pune and neighbouring regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in Pune district’s ghat areas on October 15-16, authorities have warned. Besides Pune, authorities have also issued an orange alert many other districts in Maharashtra for October 15.

IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra on October 15.

(With inputs from PTI)