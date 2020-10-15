172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|weather-trends|heavy-overnight-rain-in-mumbai-waterlogging-in-some-areas-5966271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai; waterlogging in some areas

The island city received 106.01 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 69.18 mm rain in eastern suburbs and 58.36 mm in western suburbs during the same period, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Mumbai experienced heavy rains overnight along with thunderstorm and lightning, causing overnight along with thunderstorm and lightning, causing water-logging in some low-lying areas, officials said on Thursday.

Roads in some low-lying areas like Hindmata, King’s Circle and Kalachowki were inundated after heavy rainfall during the night.

However, the rain intensity reduced in the morning and the water subsided, sources said.

Public transport services were unaffected and local trains and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body’s transport wing, were running normal, an official said.

The island city received 106.01 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 69.18 mm rain in eastern suburbs and 58.36 mm in western suburbs during the same period, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall', while that between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed 'very heavy rainfall’.

The IMD had earlier issued an 'orange’ alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds on Thursday.

It has issued a ’yellow’ alert for Friday, forecasting heavy rain in the city and suburbs.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 11:36 am

tags #BMC #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon #mumbai #Weather

