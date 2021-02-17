MARKET NEWS

Hailstorm likely in Vidarbha, Marathwada in next 2 days: IMD

Gondia and Nagpur districts in the Vidarbha region received thunder showers on Tuesday, the official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

PTI
February 17, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
Representative image

Hailstorms are likely at some places in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra in the next two days in view of the moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal, an IMD official said on Wednesday.

This poses a threat to Rabi crops which have still not been harvested.

There are chances of hailstorm over Vidarbha and Marathwada in the next two days, she said.

"The upper air pressure is around 650 Hectopascal (hPa), leading to a 50 percent chance of hailstorm over Marathwada and Vidarbha. If the pressure drops even to 50 hPa, there will definitely be a hailstorm over the same regions. We are closely monitoring the situation,” the official said.

Due to the moisture-laden winds, Gondia district reported 7 mm showers and Nagpur recorded 0.2 mm rain on Tuesday, she said.

There could be light showers in neighbouring districts. Such small amount of showers are referred to as "trace" and the IMD does not count it, the official said.

"The trough developed over Maharashtra’s eastern region is shifting away from the state. The possibility of thunderstorms and hail has been predicted for Thursday and Friday. The weather is likely to remain dry after that,” she said.
TAGS: #IMD #India #India Meteorological Department #Maharashtra #Weather
first published: Feb 17, 2021 02:26 pm

