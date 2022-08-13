Gujarat clocks 84% of its average seasonal rainfall so far

Gujarat has received nearly 84 per cent of its average rainfall so far during the ongoing monsoon season, with Kutch, Valsad, Gir Somnath and Porbandar districts recording more than 100 per cent rainfall, officials said.

As many as 217 out of the state's 251 talukas received showers in the 24-hour period that ended 6 am on Saturday, they said.

The state has so far received 83.70 per cent or 711.54 mm rainfall as against the long period average (LPA) of 850 mm rainfall, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in its update on Saturday. Kutch and South Gujarat regions have received above average rainfall at 133.79 per cent and 93.28 per cent, respectively, the SEOC said.

Among the state's five regions, East-Central has received the lowest amount of 71.87 per cent rainfall, followed by North Gujarat and Saurashtra with 74.18 and 78.30 per cent rainfall, respectively, the SEOC said. District-wise, Kutch, Valsad, Gir Somnath and Porbandar have already received over 100 per cent of its LPA rainfall for the season. Dahod district has received the lowest amount of its average rainfall at 71.87 per cent, it said.

In 24 hours till 6 am on Saturday, five talukas received more than 100 mm rainfall, and 13 talukas more than 50 mm rainfall. Vijaynagar in Sabarkantha received the highest amount of rainfall during this period (142 mm), followed by Vijapur (116 mm) in Mehsana, and Talod (107 mm) in Sabarkantha, the SEOC said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in the districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana and Patan, among others, on August 15 and 16.

Over the next five days, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in most parts of Gujarat, the IMD said in its forecast.