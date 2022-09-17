 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Good spell of rain unlikely in Delhi in next 5 days: IMD

PTI
Sep 17, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

For the next five days, there are slim chances for significant rainfall in the capital, according to a statement from the India Meteorological Department.

People sit along a promenade during a monsoon rainfall in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Chances of good rain in the national capital are bleak for the next five days, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said on Saturday. The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 64 per cent, the bulletin said. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'good' (50) category around 7:30 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Delhi received brief spells of light to moderate rain on Thursday and Friday which led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.

 

PTI
TAGS: #Delhi #IMD #India #monsoon #Weather
first published: Sep 17, 2022 08:15 pm
